Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.88

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 7519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Evotec Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64.

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.