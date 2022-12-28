Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $16.80.
