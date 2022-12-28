Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 312 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.