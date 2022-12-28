Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after buying an additional 315,772 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

