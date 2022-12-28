Enigma (ENG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $57,183.95

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Enigma token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $63,697.22 and approximately $57,183.95 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $881.57 or 0.05291629 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00495362 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.60 or 0.29349703 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.