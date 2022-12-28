Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 43,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 422,294 shares.The stock last traded at $33.88 and had previously closed at $34.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Energizer Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.81%.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 5,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

