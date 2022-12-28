Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $800,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $366.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

