dYdX (DYDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $61.42 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. One dYdX token can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00006606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dYdX has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. dYdX has a total market cap of $61.42 million and approximately $40.26 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

