Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Shares Up 2%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €41.00 ($43.62) and last traded at €40.50 ($43.09). Approximately 14,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.70 ($42.23).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRW3. Warburg Research set a €45.30 ($48.19) target price on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $348.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of €41.75 and a 200 day moving average of €45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

