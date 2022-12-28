Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 26,451 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,451 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $2,328,481.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,942,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,215,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,984 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $1,143,890.40.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,743.44.

On Monday, December 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $368,716.40.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.0 %

FCFS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $87.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,530. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.77. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.37.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 11.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FirstCash by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $2,110,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FirstCash by 249.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

