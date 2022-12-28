DigiByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $122.40 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $122.40 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,706.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000441 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00411014 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021523 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.55 or 0.00871029 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00094820 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.95 or 0.00610127 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005963 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00256455 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,902,755,293 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
