Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Down 2.9%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 247,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 296,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Defiance Silver Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.30 million.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is San Acacio Silver project located in Mexico.

