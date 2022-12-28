DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0462

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.06 million and $558.22 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00115489 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00196129 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00055384 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040861 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,883,005 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

