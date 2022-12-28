DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.50

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.50 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 86 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DCCPF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($70.00) to GBX 4,800 ($57.93) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,400 ($89.31) to GBX 7,110 ($85.81) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79.
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
