David R. Little Sells 20,000 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at $37,843,040.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $387.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

