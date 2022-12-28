Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Shares of Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 133961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Cypress Development Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 42.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.16.

Get Cypress Development alerts:

Insider Activity at Cypress Development

In other Cypress Development news, Director Donald George Myers sold 34,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$36,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$296,625. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,200.

Cypress Development Company Profile

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.