CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Cut by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.34. 36,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,860. The stock has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

