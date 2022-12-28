Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0580 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Cronos has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $9.39 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00069245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00054783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008119 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022946 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004144 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

