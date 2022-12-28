Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Up 3.6%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90. 1,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 347,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,932.26% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. Analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $55,423.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $281,121 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $884,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 277.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after acquiring an additional 47,820 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.