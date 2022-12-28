Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.32

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 37392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 64.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 40.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

