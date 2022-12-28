Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.52

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 1860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49. The firm has a market cap of C$60.40 million and a PE ratio of 2.81.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$47.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.