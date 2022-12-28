Comparing e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) & Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -345.73% -199.01% -161.26% e.l.f. Beauty 7.57% 11.83% 7.58%

Risk and Volatility

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

14.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and e.l.f. Beauty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $2.88 million 6.03 -$28.10 million N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty $392.15 million 7.48 $21.77 million $0.63 88.00

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jupiter Wellness and e.l.f. Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A e.l.f. Beauty 0 2 11 0 2.85

e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus target price of $52.10, indicating a potential downside of 6.02%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Jupiter Wellness.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Jupiter Wellness on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

