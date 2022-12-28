Columbus Macro LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 81,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 25,971 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $776,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,542,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 35,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.