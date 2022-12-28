Coin98 (C98) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.93 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $37.37 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.01488676 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008049 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00018584 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032494 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.87 or 0.01727090 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

