Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average is $67.06.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

