Cobak Token (CBK) Price Hits $0.48

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $34.05 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002897 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cobak Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $891.34 or 0.05363258 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00495187 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,876.15 or 0.29340067 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,762,497 tokens. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobak Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cobak Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cobak Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cobak Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cobak Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.