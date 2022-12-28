CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 663246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of CloudMD Software & Services from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$51.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

