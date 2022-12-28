ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the November 30th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.26. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,525. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.08. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 530,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 795.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 82,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter.

