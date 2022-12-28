Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 600 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.9% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $77,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 77.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 733,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 320,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,260,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,157,000 after acquiring an additional 146,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $277.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

