Choreo LLC Sells 853 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.94. The company had a trading volume of 33,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,914. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $245.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.65. The company has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

