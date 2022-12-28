Choreo LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Boeing by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,881,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $227,825,000 after buying an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

Boeing stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.09. 67,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,777,968. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

