Choreo LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 575,034 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,881. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

