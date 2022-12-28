China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Mizuho decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.32. The company had a trading volume of 185,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,792,748. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.60. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $102.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

