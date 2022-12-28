China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,826 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $860,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,151,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $97,024,000 after acquiring an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,676 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 25,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.34. 18,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,714,401. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average is $87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

