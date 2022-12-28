Charah Solutions Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, December 30th (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Friday, December 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 30th.
Charah Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CHRA opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Charah Solutions from $7.50 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charah Solutions
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 79.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Charah Solutions
Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.
