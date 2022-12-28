Center For Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,858,000 after buying an additional 2,643,812 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,466 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,576,000 after buying an additional 636,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $81,030,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.67. 337,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,872,293. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.261 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

