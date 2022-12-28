Center For Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,610. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.37.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

