Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Up 4.5%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. 1,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 220,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $794.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 62.60% and a negative return on equity of 867.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 90.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 13.1% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,472,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 402,507 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $54,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

