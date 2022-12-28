Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Up 4.5%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. 1,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 220,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
The firm has a market capitalization of $794.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.
Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 62.60% and a negative return on equity of 867.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
