Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.
Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ CLDX traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 277,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.