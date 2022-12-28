Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ CLDX traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 277,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 2.32.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 9,840.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

