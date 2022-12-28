CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) & CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Head to Head Comparison

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) and CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CECO Environmental and CDTi Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CECO Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A CDTi Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECO Environmental 2.58% 8.12% 3.68% CDTi Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CECO Environmental and CDTi Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CECO Environmental and CDTi Advanced Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CECO Environmental $324.14 million 1.25 $1.43 million $0.20 59.00 CDTi Advanced Materials $4.99 million 0.14 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than CDTi Advanced Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of CECO Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of CECO Environmental shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of CDTi Advanced Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDTi Advanced Materials has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats CDTi Advanced Materials on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems. It offers dampers and diverters, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, cyclonic technology, thermal oxidizers, filtration systems, scrubbers, and water and fluid handling equipment, as well as plant engineering services and engineered design build fabrication. The company markets its products and services to natural gas processors, transmission and distribution companies, refineries, power generators, industrial manufacturing, engineering and construction companies, semiconductor manufacturers, compressor manufacturers, beverage can manufacturers, metals and minerals, and electric vehicle producer companies. CECO Environmental Corp. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts. The company supplies its coated substrates directly to exhaust systems manufacturers; and catalyst technologies to automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators, and retrofitters. CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

