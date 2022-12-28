Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in December

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CABGY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,188.00 to 1,117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,027.83.

Carlsberg A/S Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CABGY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.54. 59,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,029. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Further Reading

