Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Tops $8.70 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $8.70 billion and $192.19 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,197.40 or 0.07196595 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00030555 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00068161 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00054782 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00008013 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024015 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000246 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,509,504,299 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
