Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on iBio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of iBio in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.31) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.80). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for iBio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share.

iBio Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.43 on Monday. iBio has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iBio

iBio Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iBio by 178.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iBio by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iBio by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iBio during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBio by 10.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,084 shares during the period.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

