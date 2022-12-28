CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Buys $104,250.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $104,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,259,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,590,276.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Wes Cummins purchased 63,500 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $193,040.00.
- On Friday, October 14th, Wes Cummins acquired 75,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $243,750.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Wes Cummins bought 60,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00.
- On Monday, October 10th, Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $197,500.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Wes Cummins acquired 100,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $404,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 29th, Wes Cummins bought 106,400 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $435,176.00.
CalAmp Price Performance
CAMP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. 5,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
About CalAmp
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
