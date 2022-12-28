BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.00

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.05 ($0.21), with a volume of 3107765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.19).

BSF Enterprise Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.62. The firm has a market cap of £14.63 million and a P/E ratio of -53.33.

About BSF Enterprise

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire the companies or businesses within marketing and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

