Brown Financial Advisory Has $915,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brown Financial Advisory reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 26,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.59. 8,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,101. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

