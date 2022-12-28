BNB (BNB) Price Tops $245.08 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, BNB has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $245.08 or 0.01474880 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $39.21 billion and $404.06 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,965,419 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,965,572.74166605 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 243.28843463 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1161 active market(s) with $279,378,889.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
