BNB (BNB) Price Hits $244.62

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, BNB has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $244.62 or 0.01468347 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $39.13 billion and approximately $412.10 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,965,285 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,965,404.37853804 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 242.80867393 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1162 active market(s) with $431,679,628.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.