BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (ZUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

ZUT traded up 0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 22.55. 20,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 23.13 and its 200 day moving average is 25.07. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of 22.00 and a one year high of 27.71.

