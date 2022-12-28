Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 0.8% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 158,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Argus lowered their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.09. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.24 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.